After an excellent start at the box office, both Mission Mangal and Batla House witnessed sharp decline in its collection on day 2.

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal has had a terrific opening at the box office on Thursday. The movie became Akshay's biggest opener of all time by collecting Rs 29.16 crore at the Indian box office on the holiday of Independence Day.

While the opening day earning of the film was actually above the expectation, range of fall in its collection on Friday is also surprising. The movie faced a decline of around 60 percent in its domestic box office collection on day 2, according to trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

With screen count of around 2,000, Mission Mangal collected Rs 17 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 2, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

On the other side, John Abraham's Batla House too suffered major downfall in its business on second day. While the film had made an impressive start with Rs 14.59 crore collection, its earning dipped by around 50 percent, Kadel stated. According to early estimates, Batla House collected Rs 7 crore on Friday.

Although the dip in box office collection of Mission Mangal and Batla House was expected as Friday was a regular working day, the extent of fall was a little surprising considering the excellent opening that both the films had received.

Nonetheless, both the flicks are likely to witness good rise in business over the weekend. Mission Mangal and Batla House not only received positive reviews from critics, they are also being widely appreciated by the audience.