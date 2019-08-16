Two highly content-driven films Mission Mangal and Batla House released this Independence Day. While John Abraham's movie got a decent start, it is Akshay Kumar starrer that won the day 1 box office collection race.

Both Mission Mangal and Batla House are based on real life incidents, and are high on nationalistic feelings. However, it is the former that defeated John's film in the box office race on its opening day by a huge margin.

With huge buzz around it and a highly appreciated trailer, Mission Mangal witnessed massive occupancy at the theatres on Thursday. The film enjoyed an occupancy of around 65 percent in theatres across the country, registering a big first day box office collection at the domestic market.

After a successful advance booking, Mission Mangal remained almost houseful in several multiplexes right from the morning shows. With such massive opening day response, the movie collected Rs 25 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 1, according to early estimates. Exact figures might turn out to be bigger, which will make Mission Mangal Akshay's biggest opener of all time, beating Gold.

On the other side, John's Batla House despite received positive response from critics, remained much low at the ticket counters as compared to Mission Mangal. The film witnessed an occupancy of around 35 percent across theatres, registering a box office collection of Rs 13 crore (approximately) on its day 1, according to early estimates.

The holiday of Independence Day gave a huge boost to both the films, and it will be interesting to see how these perform at the commercial circuits on Friday.