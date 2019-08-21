When it comes to showbiz, people expect actors (especially female actors) to look perfect. This hunt for unrealistic beauty often leads to body-shaming and trolling which destroys the victims' self confidence as they start to believe the insults. Actresses like Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and Sara Ali Khan have been criticised for their body weight and south actress Nithya Menen too is not immune to body-shaming.

The actress had been dealing with body-shamers for a long time now and just like any other girl, Nithya too gets upset when she gets trolled for her body weight.

"At times, weight-related issues are hormonal and that can create a lot of pain and difficulty. When you add trolls to that, they have to deal with so much more. We need to educate people that weight is not just because we are sitting and enjoying our lives. Of course, trolling hurts me. I do get upset," Nithya Menen spoke about body-shaming to Rediff in an interview.

She also went on to put a spotlight on the ignorance of people who tend to assume that a person going through weight issues is because they are lazy and eat a lot.

"That's ignorance. I want to say that one faces weight issues very rarely because of being lazy and eating. Trust me, especially in case of actors, we are not lazy. The way we work, the way we stand for almost eight hours without even realising it... it's not easy," Nithya said.

"So it's not because we eat too much or are lazy. Sometimes, it's a health-related thing. Maybe, these people are dealing with stuff that is painful," she added.

Nithya, who is a big star in the south film industry, made her debut with a multistarrer film Mission Mangal wherein she played the role of a scientist. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.