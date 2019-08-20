Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai has occupied the numero uno position at the Chennai box office for the second consecutive week. It has performed better than new releases like Comali and Mission Mangal.

In the second weekend, Nerkonda Paarvai has grossed Rs 1.63 crore from 279 shows, reports Behindwoods. The total collection of the flick in 11 days stands at Rs 9.73 crore. The movie is expected to breach into Rs 10-crore by the end of its second week.

Jayam Ravi's Comali is in second place at the Chennai box office. Despite getting a slow start, the good word-of-mouth helped the flick to do well at the collection centres in its first weekend. The total collection of the movie in four days is Rs 1.71 crore.

With no big movies releasing for the next few weeks, Comali is expected to do well at the Chennai box office. Akshay Kumar's ambitious Hindi film Mission Mangal has got a decent start at the Chennai box office. In its extended four-day first weekend, it has raked in Rs 51.03 lakh.

English film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has earned Rs 25.70 lakh from 45 shows. Due to the new-releases in multiple languages, the multi-starrer flick did not get the required number of screens for its release.

Hindi film Batla House has collected Rs 19.85 lakh from 66 shows, Kurukshetram, originally made in Kannada, has earned Rs 6.49 lakh from 45 shows. Samantha's Oh! Baby has collected Rs 6.09 lakh from 30 shows.