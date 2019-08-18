Awe! is definitely one of the best films made in Telugu cinema in the recent times. Released in February 2018, the film is directed by debutant Prashanth Varma and produced by Nani. It stars Kajal Aggarwal, Esha Rebba, Nithya Menen, Avasarala Srinivas, Priyadasrshi, Devadarshini and others in lead roles.

The film is about a person suffering from multiple personality disorder. It recently won the National Award for Best Makeup and Best Special Effects.

Speculations are rife that the film is going to get a sequel. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, director Prashanth Varma has confirmed the news and said that he is writing the final draft of the work.

The sequel is said to star Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. Prashanth confirmed that the actress loved the scrip of the sequel. However, she is yet to sign the dotted line and nothing is official yet.

"I am ready with the script and looking forward to take the Awe! Franchise forward with this sequel," he said. It is said that Awe 2 is going to be completely different from what the first part has been. Right from the screenplay to the storyline, everything is going to be different, heavy and intriguing.

Unlike the first part, which had stories running parallelly, the sequel is going to have just one story. Well, this film, once again, is going to be a crazy experiment and something that has never been explored in the Telugu film industry before.

Prashanth has also said that he is in plans of talking to Vijay Sethupathi to rope him in for a pivotal role in the sequel. Vijay Sethupathi has a couple of Telugu films in his kitty, including Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa. So it would definitely be great if Vijay agrees to be part of the sequel.