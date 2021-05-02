Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood has warned of tough action against those patients who had absconded after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sood's warning comes after Revenue Minister R. Ashoka had told media that around 3,000 covid patients had gone missing from the state's radar on Thursday.

Following the incident, Ashoka, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, had directed the police to track these missing patients from Bengaluru.

Sood in his tweet said that the biggest disservice one can do is to switch off the phone and disappear after receiving the Covid positive report.

"Such people shall be traced and booked under Disaster Management Act for their misdemeanour and irresponsible act," he said, adding that one may not have symptoms but still might be the carrier.

"Be responsible, cooperate and stay home," he said.

Strict curbs imposed

Sood also asked people to abide by the Covid restrictions seriously.

"Let's take the lockdown seriously. It's in our own interest and possibly the last resort," Sood said in another tweet.

He said that more than 1,000 vehicles have been seized by police for loitering on flimsy grounds.

"I am sure you don't want to return home without your vehicle. Cooperate with police, stay home and break the chain," Karnataka DGP warned the violators.

Bengaluru police has so far seized over 6,000 vehicles since the lockdown was imposed on April 27.

Karnataka imposed a 14-day lockdown in the urban areas of the state from April 27 night to May 12 morning in order to contain Covid.

The state has been reporting about 35,000 cases a day while the active cases have reached close to 3.5 lakh.

