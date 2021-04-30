Karnataka is one of the worst states affected by the second wave of COVID-19. In view of the grim situation across the state, especially in Bengaluru, the state government is scaling up the healthcare infrastructure to tackle the prevailing COVID situation. Bengaluru's civic body, BBMP is directed to setup 500 ICU beds in each of the BBMP zones.

Bengaluru is divided into nine BBMP zones, which are further subdivided into a total of 198 wards. As per the order issued by the Government of Karnataka on Friday, the 500 ICU beds will be set up in each of the BBMP zones on a fast track mode with immediate effect.

To oversee the initiative, Dr P S Harsha, IPS, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, has been appointed as the nodal officer. All concerned departments have been instructed to extend full cooperation and support towards this.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

As the second wave of Covid grips, Karnataka on Thursday recorded 35,024 fresh Covid cases with 270 deaths in a day across the state were registered, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

"With 35,024 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid positive tally and fatalities reached to 14,74,846 and 15,306 respectively," the health bulletin noted. As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 19,637 fresh cases taking its Covid tally to 7,29,984, including 2,37,518 active cases while 4,86,183 recovered so far with 6128 getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of 270 lives lost to the deadly contagion in state, 143 are from Bengaluru, taking the state's toll to15,306 and city's toll 6282 since the pandemic broke in mid March last year. Of the 2431 patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) 857 in Bengaluru hospitals,354 in Kalaburagi, 159 in Tumakuru, 149 in Mysuru, 138 in Dakshina Kannada, 122 in Dharwad, 101 in Belagavi and 81 in Shivamogga districts. Apart from these districts, ICU beds are occupied in all districts except in Ramanagara and Uttara Kannada districts.