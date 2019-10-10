The two custom made Boeing 777, that will be used to fly Prime Minister Narendra Modi President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu from July 2020, are set to be operated by the Indian Air Force pilots.

Four to six pilots have already been trained by the Air India for the operation, according to reports.

"Some other pilots of IAF will come for training soon," a senior Air India official said.

The new aircraft will be equipped with state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS). The systems will make the aircraft as safe as the Boeing 747-200B, which is used by US President Donald Trump.

The United States had agreed to sell the LAIRCM and SPS to India for $190 million in February. The B777 will be the first Indian aircraft to be installed with SPS, which can jam enemy radar frequencies, divert heat-seeking missiles and intercept advanced intermediate-range missile systems without intervention by the crew.

The aircraft are currently being made at Boeing's Dallas facility.

The aircraft will replace Air India's B747 planes, which is being used to fly the dignitaries currently and has call sign "Air India One". The planes are being maintained by Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), a subsidiary of Air India.