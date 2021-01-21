Upset about missing the nail biting final match between India and Australia? You can now watch the adrenaline pumping India's win in India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 on TV and mobile app. India beat Australia and won Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The India vs Australia 4th Test day 5 (IND vs AUS Gabba Test) can be watched on Sony Liv and Sony Sports Network.

India gave an unexpected defeat to Australia as it chased down 327. The golden win belonged to Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Pujara. The historic win wouldn't have been possible without Indian team's resilience and perseverance.

TV channels broadcasting the live match were: SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

Online streaming of the live match now: SonyLIV and JIO TV

You can now watch the India vs Australia match, India vs Australia Gabba match win, Ind vs Aus 4th Test match, Ind vs Aus Day 5 match, Ind vs Aus final match win, Ind vs Aus Border-Gavaskar Trophy match, Ind vs Aus final match scorecard, Ind vs Aus live streaming, Ind vs Aus score and updates on SonyLiv.

Indian squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

Australian squad: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.