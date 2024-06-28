Miscreants allegedly vandalised the official residence of Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM MP from Hyderabad, in Delhi's high-security Ashoka Road on Thursday night with black ink besides pasting posters demanding cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership.

The alleged vandals also posted posters reading 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' with the demand that Owaisi's Lok Sabha membership be cancelled.

The AIMIM chief posted on X that some unknown miscreants vandalised his house with black ink, adding that he has lost count of the number of times his Delhi residence has been targeted.

Owaisi said when he asked Delhi Police officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness.

He also tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying this was happening under his oversight, as he asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to tell whether MPs' safety will be guaranteed.

"To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: This does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones," Owaisi wrote in the post.

Following the incident, Delhi Police have stepped up security at Owaisi's residence.

A posse of police personnel was seen outside the house with some removing the posters pasted on the nameplate and main gate.

The incident is apparently linked to Owaisi raising the slogan of 'Jai Palestine' after taking oath as an MP on Tuesday.

The BJP had taken strong exception to the AIMIM leader's action with some leaders demanding that Owaisi be disqualified as an MP.

(With inputs from IANS)