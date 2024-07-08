Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Duggal's Mirzapur has hit the OTT space on July 5. Fans and followers of the show who had been waiting for the crime drama were elated when the show made a comeback. But, the third instalment of the hit series, seems to have failed to create as big an impact as the previous seasons.

Social media review

Soon after the show landed on Amazon Prime, netizens were quick to drop in their review of the series. And not everyone seems impressed with Mirzapur 3. "Can't continue to watch #Mirzapur3 just because of this girl (Shweta Tripathi). Her over acting and larger than her image is pathetic show in the series. Her facial expressions and her dialogue delivery is pathetic," wrote a user.

What netizens feel

"Mirzapur is not much intresting without Munna bhaiya!!!" wrote another user. "Without Munna Tripathi Mirzapur is looking like a kheer without sugar. Guddu pandit is looking good just like previous seasons...But Vijay Verma Aka Shatrughan Tyagi's performance saves this season," wrote a social media user.

"Perfectly written & executed, everyone did their job, plain story. #Mirzapur season 1 is still the best. Expected more, lag scenes," another social media user commented. "The first episode of #Mirzapur3 gets back to the same old swag of #Mirzapur1 with it's humor, Dialoguebaazi & scenes!! Totally builds up on the hype, let's hope this momentum continues further. @alifazal9 is deadly!" read a comment.

"Mirzapur 3 lacks the power and the punch that the previous seasons had," another comment read. "3 episodes and can't continue anymore. Missing munna bhaiya," one more of the comments read.