After the spectacular success of the previous two seasons, the makers are back with yet another thrilling season of crime drama Mirzapur. The season 3 promises wholesome thrills and keeps up with the show's crux, which is all about gang politics, cuss words, gore and explicit scenes.

The fan-favourite series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

This season will not have Divyenndu Sharma. For the uninitiated, he essayed the role of Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna.

The plot

With the season 3, the stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has become bigger.

Set in India's hinterland, Mirzapur, the trailer for the third installment takes viewers back into an intriguing, yet dark and brutal world of crime and power in Purvanchal.

The trailer doesn't introduce any major character as such.

The trailer begins with Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) taking the destroyed statue of Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya). He vows to rule the place, unaware that other contenders are eyeing the throne, namely Vijay Varma. Golu (Shweta Tripathi) is backing Guddu and is his supporter.

Things change this season as Rasika Dugal, who plays the role of Beena Tripathi, is seen seducing Guddu Bhaiya.

Guddu is jailed amid political drama and he fights the goons dipped in blood.

The trailer further shows Guddu wanting to destroy Kaleen Bhiaya's name from Mirzapur. The question arises: Has Pankaj Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiyya, gone?

But there is a twist at the end of the trailer: Pankaj Tripathi emerges from the shadows and promises to come back and reclaim what his father has built.

Isha Talwar as politician Madhuri Yadav has some blink-and-miss appearances in the trailer. Guddu Bhaiya's estranged parents, played by Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha, were also seen in the frame.

The trailer, as expected, is filled with gunfights, brawls, high-voltage action sequences and vengeance.

This season is set to be bloodier and more violent than ever.

Netizens react

This is how netizens have reacted to the trailer.

A user wrote, "Kaleen Bhaiya stole the show in the trailer."

Another mentioned "Missing Munna."

In a media statement, Gurmmeet Singh shares, "The first two seasons of Mirzapur proved to be game changers for the crime thriller genre in the streaming space in India. With Mirzapur 3, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level, exploring new facets and dimensions of each character's life replete with new plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the showdown for Mirzapur's throne unfold in the new season. The stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has surely become bigger. After a hiatus of three and a half years, we, just like our viewers, cannot wait for the global premiere of Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video.(sic)."

The show will premiere on July 5 on Amazon Prime Video. Mirzapur premiered in 2018, followed by a second season in 2020.