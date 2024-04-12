Ever since the return announcement of Mirzapur season 3, fans and followers of the show have been going crazy. From coming up with conspiracy theories to predicting the high points of the next season, the Mirzapurians are at it. Amid all this, there was also a debate over whether or not Divyendu Sharma will mark a comeback in the next season.

However, bursting the bubble, Divyendu has confirmed that he won't be a part of season 3. Sharma aka Munna Bhaiya has revealed that he will not be seen in the next season and also gave the reason behind it. He revealed that playing the character used to get too dark for him and he would often feel suffocated.

Divyenndu confirms his exit

Divyendu also added that one doesn't realise when one is in that zone and the realisation of how dark the personality becomes can only be understood after one comes out of it. "I am not part of season 3 guys. I know it's a heartbreak... I love those conspiracy theories, they were legit. I shall declare, I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3," he said.

What went wrong

"When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn't over-romanticise going too deep into a character, because it is not easy. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It's so tricky that you don't even realise that you are in that zone. It's only when you come out of it do you realise how dark it was," he further told HoB.

Divyenndu plays the role of Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya's son in the show which has now gained a cult status and following. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier hinted that Munna Bhaiya will return to the franchise in a different role. However, Sharma's interview confirms his exit from the show.