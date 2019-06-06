The actor who has changed his name from Divyendu Sharma to just Divyenndu revealed that it's not purely because of numerology, but also because he believes that in a country like India, it's important to remove the many divisions.

He explained, "This happened back in 2017, a very close friend of mine introduced me to this concept of numerology and he basically talked about the science behind it which deals with the balancing of the name and I quite liked it. It doesn't give you instant success or anything like that, but it's something I agreed with. It's based on calculations, so I like the science."

"For the longest time, my thinking is that a person should be known by their first name. That's why Divyenndu, and not Sharma. Although it's there in my official records but I just thought that it's something that would be nice in a country like India, where we have so much of casteism. As a kid, I always used to think why I am Sharma and someone is Verma or Gupta," Divyenndu concluded.

The actor who went on to star in films like Chashme Baddoor, Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu among others, shared that he's in a happy space right now.