Mirzapur is touted as one of the most popular series among millennials. The series has a huge fandom. The show has garnered appreciation from fans and critics, after the success of Mirzapur1. Amazon Prime Videos dropped season 2 of the show on October 23.

But it seems like the second season of Mirzapur is controversy's favourite child. After netizens trended #BoycottMirzapur, the new hashtag that we came across is #BanOnMirzapur 2.

Why Ban Mirzapur 2?

A day after the release of Mirzapur 2, Member of Parliament from Mirzapur constituency Anupriya Patel has demanded action against the web series alleging that the show is maligning the image of the Uttar Pradesh city by portraying it as a 'violent' region.

Taking to her verified Instagram handle, Patel said that through the web series 'Mirzapur', on the one hand, while the makers are portraying it as a violent city, on the other, the show is also spreading ethnic disharmony.

On the contrary, she stated in her set of Twitter posts written in Hindi that Mirzapur, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is a developing city. Anupriya Patel added the city is the 'centre of harmony' and stated that the matter must be investigated and strict action taken against those responsible.

Check out her Tweet below:

Post her Tweet a lot of Tweeple have come out in support of the web series.

Check out how netzines reacted to the MP Anupriya's Tweets

One smart user replied to Aupriy saying, "You should have demanded the same at the time of Mirzapur 1 (sic)".

What is Mirzapur show all about?

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 is a violent tale of feuds in families, politics and elections. It features a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang reprising their roles. It also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

Set in Mirzapur, the first season of the crime drama took the audiences in the dark world of guns, drugs and lawlessness.

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.