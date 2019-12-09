A family of four had a narrow escape in Bengaluru after their luxury sedan caught fire due to a short circuit on Saturday (December 8) evening.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm near 8th Mile at Peenya industrial area, when Mohammed Irshad, a resident of Bagalakunte along with his wife and children were going on a BMW 5 Series car. A motorist alerted the family of the danger after he saw thick smoke coming from the back of the car.

The car was stopped at a signal in the area when the motorist noticed the smoke. While Irshad and his wife escaped through the front door, their kids sitting in the rear had to be rescued after the passenger doors got jammed.

None injured

However, no one was injured in the incident. The police and passerby's helped the family in retrieving their luggage and other items from the car and within minutes the car was up in flames.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blazing car. Police inspector Raju B from Peenya traffic police, said, "When I reached the spot, the car was almost gutted. Irshad, his wife and two children were standing on the road. Instead of helping, onlookers were recording the incident on their phones," reported The Indian Express.

According to the reports, Irshad and his family were going to distribute blankets among the poor people in Wilson Garden and JP Nagar when the incident took place. He said that the incident happened near Sobha Apartments near 8th mile, where he stays.

A preliminary investigation into the incident found that the luxury car was not used for a long time. The police have filed a case and are looking into the cause of the fire.