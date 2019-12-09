Tension prevails in Chaukhara village in Pratapgarh district after a signboard indicating the direction of the Jama Masjid was damaged by unidentified persons on Sunday, December 10. More than 300 villagers gathered on Khiribir Road and claimed that the board had been deliberately damaged. They demanded action against people responsible for it.

A police team from Kanhai police station was rushed to the spot and Inspector RK Singh told reporters that a case under Section 427 of the IPC had been lodged against unidentified persons. Section 427 deals with mischief committed knowingly or intentionally to cause the loss of another person. It says:

Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both. - Section 427 IPC

'Speeding vehicle may have hit signboard': Police

The police said that preliminary investigation and circumstantial evidence indicated a possible vehicle collision. "A speeding vehicle may have hit the signboard at night and flattened it. There are also collision marks on a temporary tea stall near the board," the police official said.