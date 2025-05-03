Over the years, Mira Rajput has created her own space in people's hearts. She may not have directly entered films, but she has gained immense popularity with her social media presence. She keeps her followers updated about her life and is absolutely unfiltered. Netizens also love to see the bond and chemistry she shares with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Recently, she opened up about what it was like getting married to the actor at the very young age of 20 and spoke about how her friendships suffered, and she eventually navigated through it.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot all the way back in 2015. She was a complete Bollywood outsider who, in the blink of an eye, became the centre of attention. How did she deal with all of that? In an interview with Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani for their YouTube channel Moment of Silence, Mira spoke about her experience right after her marriage and revealed that it was, in fact, 'isolating.'

Mira, speaking about the evolution of her friendships, said, "I think we (her friends and she) did evolve separately. I'd like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life, and you look at your friends... I wish I could do what she's doing."

She further mentioned, "For the longest time, it was me thinking, 'Oh, my friend has gone for her master's, or they're travelling or like there's a gap year. You know, life is great. You move cities, you have a wonderful family, kids, all of that... I even remember, I couldn't speak to them as often as I used to. They were like, 'What has happened? Just because you've moved and gotten married doesn't mean you forget us.' I was like, 'Guys, genuinely, I'm occupied and caught up and stuff.' I don't think they understood it then, but fortunately, the friendship kind of sustained. They understand it now because they're in a similar phase."

Mira and Shahid never miss out on the chance of exuding sheer couple goals. The two had an arranged marriage, and while the actor had agreed to the marriage and liked her the first time she met her, Mira took six months to agree to it. The two are now parents to two kids, Misha and Zain. Mira has gone on to become the co-founder of a skincare brand as well.