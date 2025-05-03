Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is more than just a Bollywood star wife; she has successfully carved a niche for herself as a beauty and wellness influencer. Last week, she launched Dhun Wellness, a centre that offers a range of treatments including holistic body therapies, regenerative facials, Ayurvedic healing, recovery and longevity programs, and various healing therapies. In addition to this, she also owns a skincare brand named Akind.

Mira snubs paparazzi, refuses to take a selfie with a fan

Mira, who has been lately busy with brand endorsements and was spotted in the city on Friday enjoying a solo date at a café. Several videos of her entering and exiting the café went viral.

Among the viral clips, one caught netizens' attention for an unexpected reason. Mira, who has a decent fan following, experienced an awkward fan encounter. A video shows her about to exit the cafe when a female fan approaches her for a selfie. However, Mira didn't acknowledge the fan, who had already opened her front camera to take the photo. Instead, she brushed the fan off and walked straight to her car.

She also ignored the paps and didn't greet them.

Netizens criticised Mira for what they perceived as rude behaviour. Some eagle-eyed viewers also pointed out a wardrobe malfunction; her pants' zipper appeared to be open. Netizens mocked her fashion faux pas and thronged the comment section with nasty remarks about the incident.

Auser wrote, "Why giving her so much weightage.."

Another wrote, "Did you notice her pants zip is open.."

The third one said, "What is the arrogance for?:

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 in an intimate ceremony at a farmhouse in Delhi. They also had a traditional Gurudwara wedding, following Sikh rituals, before hosting a star-studded reception for friends and family. Since then, the couple has often made headlines with their public appearances and social media presence. Mira often takes to social media and shares photos and videos with her kids, Misha and Zain Kapoor.