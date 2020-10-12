As the total coronavirus tally crosses the 7.1 lakh-mark in the state, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa shifted the Health and Family Welfare portfolio to Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. B Sriramulu has now replaced and is allocated the Social Welfare Department.

According to the statement issued, B Sriramulu has been divested of the health and family welfare portfolio, and current medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar will take over the baton.

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, the standoff between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister B Sriramulu could become more strained, with the former mulling a crucial decision — handing the responsibility of the health ministry to Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

It is said that Yediyurappa has expressed concern mismanagement in the handling of the COVID crisis, and indicated that he would like one minister to handle both these portfolios. By March-end, K Sudhakar was given the responsibility of Covid-19 affairs.

CM discussed the portfolio rejig and an order was issued: