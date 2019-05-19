A three-year-old girl was killed after a Telangana MLA's car rammed into a motorbike in which she was travelling along with her parents. The parents are seriously injured and have been shifted to a government hospital in Eturanagaram for medical treatment.

The accident occurred on Saturday, May 18, in Jeedivagu area in Mulugu district, when K Arun and his wife Vijaya were taking their three-year-old daughter Sravanthi on their motorbike to the local anganwadi when the MLA's car, coming from the opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler.

The legislator, who was identified as Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka from the Congress, extended her grief and condolence to the family of the deceased girl, reports The News Minute.

She got in touch with the family and extended her grief and condolences. She also offered financial assistance to the family at a difficult time. According to IANS, she said, "This is a very disturbing accident in which a small baby became a victim. I feel sad about it. I stand by the family in this hour of grief."

The Mulugu police have registered a complaint under sections 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Seethaka's vehicle was also seized for the investigation.

Unfortunately, this was not the only accident involving a legislator's car in the area. In August 2018, Pothula Ramarao, the MLA of Kandukur, met with an accident in his car which killed two people on a two-wheeler near the Vijayawada airport in Gannvaram. Ramarao was travelling to the airport when the accident happened.