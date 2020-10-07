In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly set ablaze after she resisted a rape attempt by her employer's son in Khammam district of Telangana. A team was formed to investigate the matter and later the 26-year-old accused was taken into custody.

Although the incident took place on September 18, it came to light on Monday after a special police wing came to know that a minor had been assaulted and was undergoing treatment at the hospital after she received 70 percent burns.

Khammam police commissioner Tafseer Iqbal has said that when the girl resisted the man, he got angry and poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. He added that the girl was working as a domestic helper at the house of the accused.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 376, 307, 354,506, and section 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences has been booked in the case. Officials are also looking into why the hospital management did not inform the police about the incident immediately after the girl was admitted, despite knowing that it's a medico-legal case.

Victim narrates the horror

Days after the girl gained consciousness, she narrated the incident to her parents, after which they filed a complaint with town police. In the complaint, the victim's father stated that his daughter was working at Allam Subba Rao's house. The son of Subba Rao tried to rape her and later attempted to kill her by setting her ablaze. The complaint further said the accused threatened the victim stating that if the matter is revealed he would kill her father.

The 13-year-old girl has now been shifted to Osmania hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. The case has also created an uproar on social media.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission has taken up the case suo motu and called for action taken report from the Khammam police commissioner to be filed before November 6. The Commission also faulted the hospital management for not informing the police about the medico-legal case.