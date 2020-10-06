Amid nationwide outrage against the Hathras and Balrampur rape cases, another horrific rape incident surfaced. A six-year-old girl raped in Iglas in Aligarh about 10 days ago in a village in Jatoi area of ​​Kotwali Sadabad region, died in a Delhi hospital today, October 6.

The minor had been living with her maternal aunt after her mother's death. After the incident, she was taken to Delhi for treatment after which her health deteriorated.

SSP Aligarh G. Muniraj has suspended the Station House Officer of Iglas for laxity in arresting the accused.

Protests erupt in Aligarh

The family placed the minor's body at the Sadabad-Baldev road and staged a demonstration, demanding the arrest of the accused and family and also the guilty police personnel. Senior officials have reached the spot to pacify the protestors.

The family of the victim blocked the road outside the village and made serious allegations against the Aligarh police. Family says the child will not be cremated until their demands are met.