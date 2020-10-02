Amid nationwide outrage against the Hathras and Balrampur gangrape cases, another horrific incident has been reported from Lucknow on October 2. The incident that occurred in the month of August has been filed after the Hathras gangrape and murder case.

According to reports, the Dalit woman went to meet the accused on the pretext of getting the woman a job, was allegedly raped. When she reached the accused's house, she saw three to four more men there as well. The woman has alleged that all the men took turns to rape her and kept her captive for about a week.

A week later when her condition deteriorated, the accused left her and fled. They even threatened the woman of dire consequences if she approached the police.

When the woman first went to police outpost Gadhi to file a complaint with her family members, her grievance was not heard. The victim then went to Gudamba police station to lodge a complaint on September 3 but there, too, her complaint was not lodged.

The police came under pressure after Hathras case, arrested 2

However, after the Hathras incident made headlines, the police reportedly came under pressure and filed the FIR. Two men were arrested later.

DCP North Zone Shalini said, "The victim later gave a complaint in my office after which a case was immediately registered. Police have arrested two accused so far and the matter is under investigation. The woman has alleged rape, further action is being taken," she said.