A 15-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by five men in Haryana's Puhana on July 30. The victim's father lodged a complaint on Monday, said the police, according to reports.

In her statement, the victim said one of the rapists was her acquaintance and he lured her to an isolated location and raped her along with two of his friends at gunpoint and threatened her, reported Hindustan Times.

"The girl, in her statement, said the acquaintance had called two of his friends, who raped her and threatened her with a countrymade pistol, against disclosing the incident to anyone," Kirshan Kumar, the station house officer at Punhana police station told HT.

Recording her statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Penal Code at the Nuh court on Tuesday, the girl said that she asked two men passing in a car to drop her home. But they raped her and abandoned her on the outskirts of the village.

The victim's father found her on the morning of July 31 near his old house. After he and his wife repeatedly asked the girl to them what happened, she narrated the ordeal.

A case against the five accused has been filed under sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 366 A (procreation with a minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code. A case has also been filed under various sections of the Arms Act and the Pocso Act.

The accused men are on the run and the police have transferred the case to the women's police station who have formed a team to nab the suspects.