The wait is finally over, and the much-anticipated trailer of Mollywood movie Minnal Murali has been released on October 28. The trailer is currently trending on YouTube, and within one hour, it has racked up over 8,00,000 views on YouTube. Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali marks the entry of the first desi superhero in Malayalam. Minnal Murali stars Tovino Thomas in the title role, while the supporting roles are being played by Guru Somasundaram, Aji Varghese, Femina George, Mammukoya, and Baiju Santhosh.

Minnal Murali: Rise of a Desi superhero

Basil Joseph, the director of the movie had several times revealed that this film will not be a routine superhero film like Spiderman or Batman, instead, this movie will revolve around the life of an ordinary young man who turns into a Desi superhero.

The initial moments of the trailer where Mammukoya and Tovino Thomas interacts indicate that the latter has developed superpowers after being hit by a bolt of lightning. Later, the trailer shows how he emerges as a superhero by identifying his superpowers.

Minnal Murali promises fun, fight, and action

Basil Joseph is known for making light-hearted comedy movies, and he has proved his talent in the past by making films like Kunjiramayanam, and Godha. When it comes to Minnal Murali, the director has apparently adopted the same filmmaking style, and the only addition could be a superhero in the proceedings.

The trailer itself offers several laughing moments to the audience. Baiju Santhosh's character could be a major highlight in this film, and he is playing the role of a police sub-inspector in this movie.

There are a handful of action scenes in this movie, and in the trailer, the director gives a glimpse of fight sequences between Tovino Thomas and the lead antagonist. The makers end the trailer with a bang, as Tovino Thomas can be seen standing in front of a church in superhero attire.

Minnal Murali will be released on Netflix on December 24, 2021.