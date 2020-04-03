According to a report by CNBC, Universal Studios and Illumination due to novel coronavirus pandemic are unable to complete the project and most likely the film would be released July next year. The Minion's latest edition was scheduled to be released in July 2020.

'Wicked' also delayed

Similarly, the much-awaited film 'Wicked' that is based on Broadway musical has also been knocked out of the 2021 calendar year and 'Sing 2' which was supposed to release in July 2021 has been moved to December 2021.

Universal's 'Fast and Furious 9' is already pushed to 2021 and James Bond film 'No Time to Die' has also been delayed amid coronavirus outbreak.

'Mulan', 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and 'Morbius' are the latest ones to get their release delayed. Netflix's The Witcher season 2 has also succumbed to coronavirus as the release date of the season has been delayed to 2021.

New minion 'Otto' introduced

The trailer of Minions: The rise of Gru which was released in February tells the story of Gru who aspires to become a supervillain. The minions, his faithful yellow assistants, help him out in search of recognition by supporting him to steal a precious stone.

We all are aware of the popular minions like Kevin, Bob, and Stuart but the Minions sequel brings a new minion called Otto who is assigned the task of keeping the stone safe but trades it with a kid for a pet rock.

Hollywood film studios have been trying to rethink business plans in the wake of the pandemic, which has shut down theaters worldwide and halted productions for an indefinite time.