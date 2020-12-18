Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in Varanasi was put on sale for Rs 7.5 crore on online marketplace OLX by a person, and it was noticed by some people on Thursday. Soon after it was highlighted, Varanasi Police went into a jittery, registering a case and taking four people into custody.

Who wanted to sell PM's Parliamentary office?

According to the advertisement listed on OLX, a person named Laxmikant Ojha. Listed in the segment of Houses and Villas, the advertisement described the Prime Minister office situated in Varanasi's Gurudham colony as having over four bedrooms and bathrooms each spread in 6,500 square feet "super built-up area".

The OLX advertisement showed PM Modi's Varanasi office, touted as "Mini PMO", and "ready to move" accommodation for a price tag of Rs 7.5 crore. It said the office has two floors and two car parking spaces.

Ad removed, case registered

Soon after users started circulating the screenshots of the advertisement, Varanasi Police got it removed from OLX and registered a case at Bhelupura Police Station in the city.

"Some anti-social elements clicked the photos of Prime Minister's Office and put in on OLX. An FIR was registered at Bhelupura Police Station as soon as it came to our knowledge. Four people including the person who listed it on OLX (Laxmikant Ojha) have been taken into custody," Varanasi Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

The accused are being questioned, Pathak added.

Varanasi - PM's parliamentary constituency

Varanasi, a major religious city in Uttar Pradesh, is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The Prime Minister's office in the city was established to look after the developmental works being undertaken in PM's constituency and to hear grievances of people. The office is being managed by local BJP workers and PM Modi's representative.