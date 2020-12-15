A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Nita Ambani – Mukesh Ambani's newborn grandson in the hospital has gone viral.

The Claim

In the picture, several doctors and nurses are seen standing with the PM and the Ambanis. Ambani scion – Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta recently gave birth to their first child. The picture is widely being circulated as Modi's visit to the hospital to see the newborn.

Fact- check

The image is being shared on several social networking websites claiming that Modi has not had the time to visit the protesting farmers but has made time to visit the Ambanis. However, in reality, the picture that's being shared is of 2014.

The picture was taken when Modi had gone to inaugurate HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. In the picture, the PM is seen intently listening to a conversation with the doctor. Nita Ambani, dressed in a beautiful red saree and Mukesh Ambani, in his usual black business attire are seen standing next to the PM.

While in the actual image of 2014, the Ambanis were seen standing on Modi's left. However, in the now-viral image, the Ambanis are seen on the right side of the PM while the doctor is on the left. The photo has been widely shared on various platforms with different questions, interpretations and captions.

Now, the mirrored version of the image is widely being shared online questioning Modi's absence from the farmers' protest. The image has also found its way on Youtube with many questioning Modi's "stone heartedness".

Upon doing a random search on Google with the keywords "Modi reliance hospital inauguration", the real image pops up. And on searching Google with keywords "Modi Ambani grandson" the mirrored version of the picture crops up.

We also found the original PTI article from Financial Express from 2014 from where the actual image has been lifted.