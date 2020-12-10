Amidst these grim times, here is a wonderful piece of news. Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are now proud grandparents.

Their eldest son Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani have announced the birth of a baby boy.

Ambani's spokesperson releases an official statement.

Confirming the delightful news, Ambani spokesperson said:

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families.

This is what Mukesh Ambani had said when Shloka's pregnancy rumours were floating around.

According to the reports in Women's Era, after Shloka's marriage (2019), there have been numerous times when Shlok's pregnancy rumours erupted. At one such incident when the Ambanis released a video on her birthday, father-in-law Mukesh Ambani, while sending his wishes for Shloka's "eventful year," had quipped:

I'm sure that by the time I wish you next year, I'll be a grandfather..

Even Akash winked and said: We'll be creating a lot more new things in life.

Walking down the memory lane

Akash and Shloka tied the note on March 9, 2019. Back in the day, it was a starry night in Mumbai with yet another big fat Indian wedding. The dinner was hosted at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona.

The celebrity guests

Influential names from Bollywood spotted at the wedding included Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sister Karisma Kapoor and others. Global leaders like the UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon and wife, former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and wife Anjali Pichai, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings marked their presence too. Sportspeople like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya and many others were also there to congratulate the couple.

Congratulations to Ambani family!