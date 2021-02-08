A mysterious video captured from Texas in a CCTV camera is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien believers. In the video, apparently captured during the night of January 31, a rod-like unidentified flying object (UFO) can be seen flying from one corner of the screen to another. The UFO was traveling in a partially vertical trajectory, and it was screeching at a very high speed.

UFO video sparks debate

The video was later analyzed by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring, and he soon concluded that UFO sightings like these are proof of alien existence on earth. The self-styled alien hunter also claimed that the unknown flying object was making a weird sound as it screeched at a very low altitude.

"The object shoots fast a whole 2 seconds and it is gone, but I slowed it down in the video so you can get a good look at it. Strangely enough, the UFO also makes an odd noise that sounds like an electrical power line humming sound. It's been a long time since I have seen a rod in public places like this in Texas. I have reported them shooting into volcanos in Mexico, but not often over neighborhoods. A very rare rod sighting. Absolute proof that rods do exist and are flying low and over the homes of Texas," wrote Waring on his blog UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring also shared the footage on his YouTube channel. After watching the clip, most of the viewers claim that something unknown to the general public is happening on the earth, and it could be sometimes the existence of aliens on this planet.

Silver UFO that baffled people in Seattle

A few days back, a silver UFO was spotted in Seattle in broad daylight. Interestingly, the video captured from Seattle had lights emanating from its body. The UFO was flying at a very high altitude, and the person who captured the clip soon submitted it to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a US-based non-profit organization composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings.