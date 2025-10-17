'Million Dollar Picture': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir Khan pose with MrBeast; Internet can't keep calm

Getting all three Khans together in one frame isn't easy; the last time the trio appeared together was at the Ambani bash. Since then, they've only crossed paths at events and during Aryan Khan's web series The Bads of Bollywood. However, on Friday, YouTube sensation MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) dropped a photo of himself posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan at a star-studded event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As soon as the photo went viral, netizens couldn't keep calm and needless to say, that one photo literally broke the internet.

Along with the picture, the YouTuber wrote, "Hey India, should we all do something together?" Seeing the photo and the caption, netizens began speculating that something exciting might be brewing, and a possible collaboration between the world's biggest YouTuber and Bollywood's biggest superstars could be on the cards.

In the viral picture, Shah Rukh and Salman look dapper in formal suits, while Aamir opts for a black kurta paired with white trousers. MrBeast opted for all black casual look.

Fans across India reacted

A user wrote, "After Ambani, only MrBeast has brought all three Khans together in one frame."

Another mentioned, "Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan with MrBeast. MrBeast next collab or what??"

Work Front

Salman Khan is shooting for Battle of Galwan and is also shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar, while SRK is busy with King.