Salman Khan, lovingly monikered as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, turned showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis as the ace designer celebrated 35 glorious years in the industry. The event, themed Vintage India, brought together 100 models who showcased reimagined archival creations inspired by classic Indian aesthetics. The show was attended by many celebs, namely Bipasha Basu, Natasa, Avneet Kaur, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, among others,

What did Salman Khan wear?

Salman Khan walked the ramp dressed in an intricately designed black ensemble, exuding royalty and old-world charm. He donned a traditional black kurta-pyjama paired with a long, embroidered sherwani-style jacket. The jacket, crafted in rich silk, featured elaborate gold and maroon floral embroidery along the shoulders, chest, and sleeves.

The hand-embroidered motifs added a regal touch to his monochrome look. Salman completed his outfit with black leather shoes and his trademark slicked-back hairstyle, giving the ensemble a refined yet masculine finish.

Though the actor received mixed reviews for his walk, his aura and charisma effortlessly stole the show. He was also seen greeting Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu, and Ameesha Patel.

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan were seen cheering for Salman Khan.

However, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Navya Nanda arrived late for the show after Salman Khan's ramp walk.

Take a look at the photos and videos: