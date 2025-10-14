Diwali is around the corner, and Bollywood's Diwali bash has begun in full swing. On Sunday, Manish Malhotra threw a lavish Diwali soirée at his residence, and who's who from B-town turned up, putting their best fashion foot forward.

From Malaika and Amrita Arora to Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Nysa Devgn, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, attended the bash in style.

By looking at the celebs' ensembles, one can tell that the theme of the night was bejewelled outfits, shine, stones, and beads. The shimmer and blingy outfits with silver and golden embellishments were worn by most of the celebs.

Very few opted for a different shade, like Suhana chose a purple saree, Kareena looked like a vision in white traditional attire, Sara Ali Khan opted for an orange lehenga and bralette, Gauri Khan wore a deep red outfit, and Sonakshi Sinha stunned in a deep blue ensemble. Rekha, as always, exuded grace in a silk saree.

However, Shanaya, Malaika, Amrita, and Tara Sutaria looked more or less similar; their outfits had the same sequins and gold-silver tones, making it look less like a theme and more like a uniform.

Let's take a look at the worst-dressed celebs.

Malaika made a head-turning appearance

Needless to say, Malaika is aging like fine wine. At 50, she's giving Gen Z celebs a run for their money with her hourglass figure and fitness. Known for her sartorial choices, the actor opted for a golden lehenga-choli in nude tones. Her outfit featured precious gemstones, and the voluminous skirt was adorned with floral patterns on both the top and bottom. Her bralette-style one-shoulder blouse came with a plunging neckline. Additionally, the net dupatta added an oomph factor to the overall ensemble.

The actor attended the bash with her son Arhaan and her sister Amrita Arora. During the photo-ops, Malaika was also seen making space on the stage for her sister, Amrita and Seema Sajdeh.

However, Malaika was slammed once again for her bold outfit.

Take a look at the comments:

Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora opted for a silver lehenga with floral motifs made of silver zari work. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse featuring a princess-cut neckline and a net dupatta. She complemented the silver tone of her ensemble with bold red lipstick.

Netizens slammed her overdone makeup and pose; many compared her to TV Bobby Darling.

Cut-copy-paste!: Shanaya wore the same outfit in a silver tone

Shanaya Kapoor wore a similar outfit to Malaika, the only difference being that Malaika's was golden while Shanaya's was silver. Her off-shoulder bralette-style blouse featured striking side-cut detailing. She paired it with a matching straight-fit maxi skirt and a netted dupatta.

Ananya Panday held her breath to pose

Ananya Panday opted for a golden embellished lehenga that screamed festive glamour. Her crystal-studded bralette blouse with a dupatta fell flat with netizens, who criticised her for wearing a rather tight outfit. Many even remarked that she appeared to be holding her breath while posing.

Best-dressed celebs

Bebo exudes royalty in ivory!

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads in an elegant ivory anarkali adorned with mirror work, radiating effortless grace. The actor looked breathtakingly pretty.

Sara Ali Khan wore an orange silk lehenga detailed with delicate embroidery and silver accents. She paired her lehenga with minimal jewellery and a few elegant bangles, giving her outfit a fresh, youthful vibe with just the right hint of tradition.

Timeless Rekha

Rekha lit up Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in her signature golden Kanjivaram saree, paired with a rich red blouse and layers of temple jewellery. With her elegant bun, trademark red lips, and timeless grace, she looked every bit the diva she is.

Check out other celebs who attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Nushrratt Bharuccha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others shared inside photos from the bash.

Take a look!