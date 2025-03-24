Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that militancy cannot be finished without the support of the people.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly here, the CM said, "My government is extending support to the Union Home Ministry to ensure the security situation remains peaceful in the union territory. Though security is directly not our responsibility, I am repeatedly saying that militancy cannot be finished without the support of the people. The elected government is making attempts and is supporting the Lt Governor to keep the situation under control and maintain peace."

He was answering a question on the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in Sanyal village near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

"Such things have happened in the past as well and as far as my information is concerned, no contact was established with terrorists. The search and cordon operation launched on the basis of suspicious movement is going on and let us see how the situation develops. This operation is taking place in a border village and it is possible that they have come from across the border. Making any statement on this right away will be premature. Let us see how the situation develops," he said.

The CM also said that the activities of terrorists during the recent couple of years in Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and other areas are happening because they want to disturb the prevailing peace.

Meanwhile, the operation against hiding terrorists in the forested area in Sanyal village of Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district entered its second day on Monday.

After 7 p.m. Sunday, there has been no exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the hiding terrorists.

The union territory DGP, Nalin Prabhat is personally overseeing the anti-terrorist operation in Sanyal village. The DGP reached the encounter site along with Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP (Jammu) on Sunday evening.

(With inputs from IANS)