Miley Cyrus has always been very progressive about her sexuality and sexual desires. Whether it is coming out as a pansexual or openly confessing about how she will love her beau, Liam Hemsworth, the 'Hannah Montana' star has never stepped back from saying the truth.

And recently, Cyrus, 26, in an interview just revealed information about her first kiss and with whom she had experienced that intimate moment. "When I was kind of growing up, being from the South ... my first kiss was with a girl in middle school," Cyrus told on the podcast, 'RuPaul: What's the Tea with Michelle Visage.'

She further added how hard it was for other people to contemplate the relation she had with the woman. "No one could understand, in Nashville, saying that ... so I had that relationship," the Tennessee native added. Cyrus has also claimed how she was the first and only Disney alumni back then to come out and open up to the world about her sexual orientation by openly accepting the LGBTQ+ community.

"I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends; no one really would say that, so that was always really important to me," she claimed. And her decision also led to many others to come out and take a stance for the community - from Nick Jonas, who played a gay male in 'Kingdom' to Demi Lovato, who performed at LA pride events. In the LA Pride events, Miley Cyrus proudly declared that she is open to date both men and women.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer got married to her longtime partner Liam Hemsworth last year in December. The two were going pretty strong but had taken a little break in between. That was when Miley was dating Victoria's Secret Model Stella Maxwell. Ever since she got married she has been pretty vocal about her stance on marriage.

"The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn't old-fashioned — I actually think it's kind of New Age. We're redefining, to be f***ing frank, what it looks like for someone that's a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship," she boasted last month.