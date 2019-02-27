Ever since the world witnessed Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's intense chemistry at the Oscars, several rumours have sparked indicating that maybe the two are up to something.

Bradley Cooper's girlfriend, Irina Shayk seems to have been affected by it a lot. After the performance at the Oscars by the leading actors of 'A Star is Born', the Russian swimwear model was seen with a fixed smile, even when she gave Gaga a hug. But as a body language expert, Judi James has put it, her embrace did not feel natural and friendly as it seemed. "The hugs and embraces between Gaga and Irina look awkward and odd."

As she described the action that was shared between the two while hugging, "Gaga placed both gloved hands on Irina's shoulders rather than on her arms in what might have looked like an act of affection. But she turned her head to the left as she 'kissed', just as Irina turned her face to her left in a parting of the cheeks." This clearly indicates that even though Gaga has nothing but affection for Irina, the same is not reciprocated by the Russian.

Even after the mesmerising performance, when Irina was sitting between the two, Judi confirmed that the atmosphere there was very awkward. "Bradley and Gaga compensated for this by leaning forward while Irina leaned back in her seat, meaning they could communicate over her lap," Judi further added.

Things have not been okay with Irina ever since several speculative stories about Gaga and Cooper started doing the rounds. A source has revealed to The Sun saying, "The stories about Irina being sick of Gaga have some truth to them – it's not that she dislikes Gaga or is jealous of her, but she's sick of the constant stories about her 'close' relationship to Bradley." The source clarified how the chemistry between Gaga and Cooper cannot be overlooked and that was the reason why the film clicked.

Cooper and Irina have been a couple since 2015 and they have a one-year-old daughter too. Though both looked gloomy after the Oscars, Lady Gaga on the other hand, who recently split from fiance Christian Carino, has been insisting from the start that the two are just friends.

In other news, Lady Gaga has also been recently spotted flirting with "A Star is Born" co-writer, Anthony Rossomando. An onlooker has revealed that the two were "in a corner being really flirty" and that it looked definitely more than friendship.