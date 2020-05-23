Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson know the art of utilising time for creativity amid lockdown.

Cyrus directed Simpson's new music video for "Captain's Dance with the Devil" from her Malibu mansion and the Australian singer plays a teen drug addict, a man living outside societal norms.

In the video, Cody is seen dressed up by Cyrus, director of the video in sexy fishnet stockings and dark red lipstick.

"Captain's Dance With The Devil' was inspired by my new collection of poetry," Simpson was quoted as saying by Rolling Stone.

He further said to the publication that "It's a narrative about a young sailor yearning for freedom. A boy interested in rebellion from societal conventions. Interested in the rough life, the tough life, a life outside the law."

On asking about dressing up in stockings and red lipstick, Simpson said that it is about Captain's battle with the social expectations of masculinity and his hidden desire to dress as a woman at a time when it was not as commonly recognized as it is now.

Since lockdown Miley and Cody have been staying at Miley's mansion and are sharing steaming selfies.Last month Cody shaved his hair in an attempt to raise awareness of 'Clean Cuts For Clean Oceans,' which seeks to eliminate polluting waste from our oceans.

Since splitting with actor Liam Hemsworth and a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, Cody and Miley have been dating since last year.