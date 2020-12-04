Acclaimed singer Miley Cyrus is back with a whole new album Plastic Hearts. For her Rolling Stone cover, the "Wrecking Ball" singer bared everything and even talked about getting naked.

For her recently released Rolling Stone interview, Miley Cyrus bared it all. The magazine's cover photo shows Miley looking directly into the camera and her hands covering her breasts. She is seen wearing all sorts of accessories on her hands and neck, giving her more of a rock 'n' roll look.

You can check out Miley Cyrus' nude cover photoshoot here.

During the interview, when it was asked Miley Cyrus why she never received the respect that she has now, Liam Hemsworth's former wife states as she is embracing everything now. She even talked about the time when she used to receive comments where social media users asked her why she went nude and shook her butts when she is a talented singer.

"But because I did grow up watching the Cher show religiously, I love show business. I love entertainment. I love pop culture. I love unforgettable moments. I think there was a balance of me just loving making big media moments but also a sadness in the fact that I would think, 'Did anyone even hear my song?'"

Miley Cyrus even talks about her famous song, "Wrecking Ball," where hardly anyone sees the pain she talks about, but everyone remembers her getting naked.

I don't know whose fault that is. I don't know if that's mine or the way that our brains are programmed to think sexuality, for lack of a better word, trumps art."

Miley Cyrus' future goals

Just like any other singer, even Miley has plans that she wishes to achieve in the years to come. When asked about her legacy, Miley stated that she wants to open up a new path for the next generation of artists and philanthropists. Miley added that she wishes to create something that didn't quite exist before her time.

"I'm a pretty wicked daughter. I think I'm f***ng very dedicated to my family. I feel like I've fought for what I really wanted, whether that's fighting for rights or against injustices, working with Happy Hippie Foundation. I'd want that to be a priority."