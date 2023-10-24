Mild tremor was felt in four villages of Lingsugur taluk in Karnataka's Raichur district, said officials on Tuesday.

The tremor was felt at 2.50 a.m. and the Richter Scale recorded the magnitude of 2.7.

The incident created panic among the people who were celebrating the Vijayadashami festival.

The tremors were felt at Nilogal, Hatti, Veerapura and Gejjalaghatta villages.

The authorities stated that the tremors were felt in the 2.6 km surroundings of Hatti village. No loss of life or property was reported. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) stated that the people need not panic about the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)