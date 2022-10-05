Dussehra or Vijayadashami has set the festive mood across the country on a high pedestal this year sans any fears of Covid-19 revival.

Dussehra (Dasara) will be celebrated this year on Wednesday, October 5. The festival is celebrated as a mark of Lord Ram's victory over Ravana. Traditionally, the effigies of Ravana are burnt as a part of the celebration, which symbolizes the destruction of evil.

Indians and Hindus around the world will be celebrating one of the greatest festivals, which falls right after Navratri and leading up to Diwali. Dussehra is of great historic significance for Hindus, as it marks the victory of good over evil.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Dussehra celebrations are being celebrated with renewed enthusiasm all over the country. People are seen wishing near and dear ones on the occasion.

Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil.

Happy Dussehra wishes, quotes, greetings, images

Here are some Dussehra wishes you can share with your friends and family on the occasion.

A time for celebration, A time for victory of good over bad, A time when world see the example of power of good. Let us continue the same true spirit. Blessing of Dussehra!

An auspicious day to start with a good work. It was today that good won victory over bad. May this day clear all hurdles of your life and start a new era of well being. Happy Dussehra

May God bless you with all success on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra and you may be capable of defeating all evils of your life. Happy Dussehra.

May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravan. May you be successful and happy ever! Happy Dussehra!

Celebrate the Victory of the force of good over evil.

Lets celebrate an auspicious day

To begin new things in life.

Happy Dussehra.

May God shower his choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera!

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!

On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Rama fills your life with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

Troubles as light as air, love as deep as the ocean Friends as solid as diamonds and success as bright as gold. These are my wishes for you and your family on this auspicious day of Dussehra.

May good always triumph over evil. May Lord Ram bless you with wisdom. Happy Dussehra!