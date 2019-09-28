Demi Moore made a lot of shocking revelations recently, regarding her ex Ashton Kutcher. And it looks like Ashton's wife, actress Mila Kunis has had just about enough.

Mila is sticking by her man despite Demi Moore's revelations, sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively. Demi Moore's new memoir doesn't paint a very good picture of Ashton Kutcher. Though Demi takes some blame, it seems like she is throwing her ex to the wolves.

"Mila hates that Demi is airing all her dirty laundry in her book because it involves so much stuff that she doesn't want her kids ever to ever read or be made fun of for," a source reveals to HollywoodLife exclusively.

Ashton is not letting the blame and confessions in Demi's book get to him. He was recently spotted on a date night with wife Mila.

"Mila having to deal with her husband's ex is one thing but to deal with an ex where everything is laid out there for the world to see is a whole other thing all together. Mila is not happy and is really waiting for this all to die down because she would rather be dealing with anything else. She is not having a good time with it."

The source went on to say that Demi would be stirring up all this drama after so many years. While a second insider revealed that Mila thinks that there is no point in dredging up these things now. What was in the past should be left in the past.

We have to say, we agree. But it seems like Demi isn't doing this to personally attack Ashton, she may very well be trying to promote her book by stirring up some controversy. And a confrontation with Mila just might help.