Okay, so Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are couple goals. Reportedly "That 70s Show" stars were taking in a hockey game when they were featured on the Kiss Cam.

Reportedly Mila Kunis was taken by surprise in more ways than one. Apparently, the couple was watching the action on the ice when the Kings' Kiss Cam panned to the action in the stands – more specifically, the famous couple sitting in the audience! While Mila looked shocked by the attention and then started laughing, Ashton quickly prepped for the embrace by dramatically licking his lips. The 40-year-old actor then leaned in to kiss his other half, who happily reciprocated until her spouse turned up the heat for a full-on mega-smooch. At that point, Mila pulled away laughing hysterically, clearly unfazed by the famous prankster's antics.

Reportedly Ashton and Mila are huge sports fans and regularly attend games together. Apparently, the pair are no strangers to the Kiss Cam, having been featured on the jumbotron twice in 2014, their evenings out seem to be less frequent these days.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher co-starred in "That 70s Show." They played a couple in the show and that sitcom love seeped into real life as Ashton and Mila got married in 2015. Mila Kunis most recently appeared in the comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me" with SNL star Kate McKinnon. Her next project is the animated feature Wonder Park. Both the actors are keeping themselves busy. We can't wait to see what they do in 2019. You can check out the video here: