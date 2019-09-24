Ashton Kutcher isn't letting ex-wife Demi Moore's recent shocking revelations bring him down. In fact, the actor seems to be going out of his way to appear cheerful.

Reportedly, his ex-wife Demi Moore has opened up about their failed marriage - and the loss of their baby - in her soon to be released memoir. In wake of the revelations, Ashton Kutcher scheduled a date night with his wife Mila Kunis. The couple were pictured enjoying themselves at a ball game, as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Colorado Rockies.

Sitting behind the protective netting, right beside the field, the two stood smiling as they watched play. It is known that Ashton, married Mila, three years after they started dating. The couple now have two children. He had split from his first wife Demi, after six years of marriage.

Ashton Kutcher seems to have moved on from his marriage to Demi, but the publication of her memoir may stir up old feelings. Reportedly, in her new memoir Inside Out, Demi, talks for the first time about the miscarriage she suffered six months into her pregnancy.

The Charlie's Angel star revealed that she tragically lost the baby just three months before she was due to give birth. The loss pushed formerly sober Demi to begin drinking again as she blamed herself, and after several unsuccessful attempts at fertility treatment, she began abusing Vicodin.

But the actress went on to reveal that her drinking and drug abuse wasn't the only reason her marriage ended. Apparently, according to Demi, it was Ashton's infidelity which ended their relationship.

In her book, the Corporate Animals actress accused her ex of cheating on her at least two times.

He also allegedly 'pressured her into having threesomes' and later used the dalliances as a supposed loophole for his cheating.

We have to say that Ashton Kutcher might not take these revelations lying down, even though he appears to not be bothered by them for now.