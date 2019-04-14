Kristen Stewart got cosy with her girlfriend Sara Dinkin at Coachella. They were enjoying The 1975. The pair danced, made out and were having fun during the performance.

The couple looked adorable together lounging on the grass. The pair seemed to be taking in every moment of the Coachella experience as a couple. Kristen and Sara are not shy about packing on the PDA. They cuddled up while sitting on the ground and it looked like there was nowhere they would rather be than with each other.

Reportedly Kristen and Sara's relationship began after Kristen and her former girlfriend of two years, Stella Maxwell, broke up. The reason for Kristen and the Victoria's Secret model's relationship coming to an end is still a mystery but Kristen seems to have moved on with Sara! Sara Dinkin is successful in her own right with high profile clients like Nico Tortorella, Chloe Bennet, and Jessica Szohr to name a few. The actress has also been linked to singer St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark) and musician Soko (real name Stephanie Sokolinski) in the past.

Kristen Stewart found fame with the Twilight saga and went on to Hollywood superstardom. The actress has gone on to do indie films to flex her acting muscles but it looks like she will be making a comeback to the blockbuster fare with Charlie's Angels.

Kristen Stewart will be seen in the latest iteration of the Charlie's Angels franchise which is being directed by Elizabeth Banks. Kristen is joined by Aladdin star Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The cast will also include heavyweights like Patrick Stewart. The movie is slated for an October 2019 release. You can check out the pics here: