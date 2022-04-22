Road rage is a common occurrence, but a fight broke out in a plane and its video has now gone viral due to the man landing punches was boxing legend, Mike Tyson. In a shocking incident on a flight from San Francisco to Ford Lauderdale on Wednesday night, Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a fellow passenger, leaving him with a bloodied forehead.

A video of the incident, shared by TMZ, shows Tyson throwing a series of punches at an "overly excited" fan seated in a row behind him. What led to Tyson losing his cool? Witnesses on the flight have shared the count of what happened.

Tyson loses cool; for what?

According to witnesses, Tyson was said to be "cool" with all the passengers onboard the plane. No exception to the passenger seated behind him. He even clicked a selfie with one of the fan, but the other one behind him started to annoy the boxer to the extent that it got violent.

As per sources close to Tyson, the passenger was "extremely intoxicated" and continued harassing the heavyweight champion. When the passenger wouldn't stop provoking Tyson, the boxing legend got up and started punching the man in the face. Witnesses said Tyson walked off the plane a few seconds after the incident.

Mike Tyson just beat the shit out of this dude on a plane that was harassing him?? pic.twitter.com/RqImKJB3qE — Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) April 21, 2022

The San Francisco Police Department told TMZ that two persons were detained and one of them was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. But the person refused to cooperate with further investigation and gave scanty details of the incident, the report added.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and netizens were both shocked and filled with empathy after realising what triggered the altercation.