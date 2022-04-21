Karnataka politics has grabbed national attention lately, with the BJP at the centre of controversy based on allegations of the state government seeking 40 percent and 30 percent commission. Now, a viral video has put Congress in a difficult spot. In a viral video, Pavagada Congress MLA Venkataramanappa slapped a youth for requiring about the roads in his village.

The shocking incident happened on Wednesday near tehsildar's office in Pavagada, when an unidentified youth approached the Congress MLA as he was heading towards his car after attending a meeting and requested him to fix the roads and solve water problems in his village Nagennahalli in Tumkur district. This irked the minister, who in a shocking response, slapped the youth.

The youth was shocked by the MLA's behaviour and others around the minister were seen asking the youth to leave. The youth had to leave in despair.

MLA's response to the incident; backlash

As the video went viral on social media, netizens severely criticised the MLA's behaviour, which seemed uncalled for. In his defence, Venkataramanappa said that the youth had used foul language, which irked him, prompting a violent response.

"While asking for roads to his village, the youth used foul language. That angered me. Later, I learnt from locals that he is mentally retarded and this is his routine behaviour," he was quoted as saying by TOI.

He even declined to apologise to the youth.

Regarding the condition of the roads, the MLA said that Rs 4 crore have been sanctioned and asphalting work will start next week. "Are all roads in good condition? Is it possible to repair all of them overnight? Grants worth about Rs 4 crore have been sanctioned and next week asphalting work will start. The government released the grants only now. We will complete the work," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP Karnataka took note of the viral incident and shared the video in a tweet, saying: "A Youth in Karnataka tried to get water problems in his village addressed by his constituency MLA. Forget solving the problem, CONgress MLA Venkataramanappa slapped the Youth. This is how CONgress addresses the problems faced by Citizens."

The handle also shared another old video of Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar slapping a party worker. The incident took place in July last year, but the video was shared with a snarky remark hinting that raising hands is a common trait of Congress leaders.