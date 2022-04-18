The dust hasn't settled on the allegations levelled against the Karnataka government over the 40 percent commission charge, now a fresh controversy is brewing in the southern state of India. BJP is once again at the receiving end of criticism and backlash after a Lingayat seer has alleged that even mutts have to pay 30 percent commission to get their grants released in Karnataka.

"The ruling BJP not only takes commission from contractors, that it even takes 30 per cent commission from religious seers," Seer Dingaleshwara Swamiji said while participating in a tractor rally organised by senior Congress leader S R Patil.

"The officers directly tell us about the commission. If an ice cream is granted in New Delhi or Bengaluru, by the time it reaches north Karnataka, only the stick will remain," he added.

CM Bommai ready to order probe

The statement of the seer has created a stir in the political corridors of the state. Opposition party Congress has launched a high voltage attack on BJP, with its Executive Presidents of Congress Satish Jarkiholi and Eshwar Khandre have slammed the ruling party over the issue. "Corruption does not have caste and religion. BJP is using caste and religion to its advantage," said Khandre.

However, BJP ministers have taken objection to the statements made by the seer.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil said that "before giving bribe, the swamiji should have protested. "He is talking like a Congress worker. Earlier he supported former CM B.S. Yediyurappa... he has now shown his chameleon nature," he said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has refuted the charges of his government taking 30 percent commission from mutts to release funds. He added that he is ready to order a thorough probe.