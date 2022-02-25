The Russia-Ukraine conflict has got global attention. While the world power Russia invaded Ukraine, causing fear, panic and chaos in the land. Videos of missile strikes, shelling, army tanks moving into Ukraine have flooded the internet and social media. Amid all this, a video of a Ukrainian woman's confrontation with Russian soldier has drawn social media attention.

Twitter handle UkraineWorld shared a video of a woman confronting a Russian soldier stationed in the streets of Henychesk, Kherson region, which is south of Ukraine. While the woman is speaking in her native language, the English translation of the video shared by Mashable editor Chris Taylor is enough to give you chills.

IBTimes hasn't been able to independently verify the translation, but here's the available version.

In the video, the woman asks the Russian soldier why they came to "our land" and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets, so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land. She is said to have called Russia "enemies," "occupiers," and "fascists."

Here's the full transcript in English:

WOMAN: Who are you? SOLDIER: We have exercises here. Please go this way. WOMAN: What kind of exercises? Are you Russian? SOLDIER: Yes. WOMAN: So what the f*** are you doing here? SOLDIER: Right now, our discussion will lead to nothing. WOMAN: You're occupants, you're fascists! What the f*** are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers [Ukranian national flower] will grow when you all lie down here. SOLDIER: Right now, our discussion will lead nowhere. Let's not escalate this situation. Please. WOMAN: What situation? Guys, guys. Put the sunflower seeds in your pockets, please. You will lie down here with the seeds. You came to my land. Do you understand? You are occupiers. You are enemies. SOLDIER: Yes. WOMAN: And from this moment, you are cursed. I'm telling you. SOLDIER: Now listen to me — WOMAN: I've heard you. SOLDIER: Let's not escalate the situation. Please go this way. WOMAN: How can it be further escalated? You f*****g came here uninvited. Pieces of s**t.

Ukraine-Russia conflict

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised "a special military operation" in Donbas, and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack. Ukrainian airfields, command posts, naval bases and radar stations were among the facilities destroyed, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

As many as two explosions were heard on Friday in central Kiev, Ukraine's capital, as the Russian special military operation against Ukraine entered the second day, local media reported.