While All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has imposed a ban on singer Mika Singh for performing in Pakistan, the latter in a letter stated that he is ready to apologise if he has made any mistake.

In a video shared by Mika on social media, vice-president of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), BN Tiwari is seen explaining the organisation's current stand in the issue.

Tiwari said that in a letter received from Mika, the singer stated that he is ready to accept whatever the federation decides, and is also willing to apologise to the entire nation if he has committed a mistake.

However, Mika urged FWICE to meet him once before taking any decision or imposing any ban on him. Tiwari further said that the committee has decided not to take any step against Mika until the meeting happens. It is supposed to happen on Tuesday.

However, AICWA has held a very strong stand against Mika as they have not only officially banned him, but had also staged a protest in front of his residence recently.

The entire controversy started after videos of Mika performing at wedding of former Pakistan prime minister, Parvez Musharraf's relative went viral on social media.

Strong reactions came in, slamming the singer, for performing in Pakistan at a time when the neighbouring country claimed to end all cultural ties with India. His performance happened soon after India removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, following which, Pakistan decided to cut off cultural exchange with India.